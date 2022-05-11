Buffalo Tattoo Shop Inking People in a Weird & Random Way

A Buffalo tattoo shop is encouraging patrons to choose their next tattoo piece from a gumball machine. And it certainly helps if you're a Pokémon fan.

Omen Ink, located at 2945 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, is becoming well-known for a marketing gimmick in which customers pick a random Pokémon character from a gumball machine, and then get that character as a permanent tattoo.

The gumball gimmick costs you $150 for the tattoo, and $50 for a re-draw if you're unhappy with the original character you've selected.

While $150 is certainly a steep price to use a gumball machine, $150 for a tattoo is actually quite reasonable in 2022.

Choosing your next permanent piece of body art at random might seem a bit risky for some, but most people love the idea.

The shop displays a poster of all the Pokémon characters on the wall, and proudly crosses each one off with a marker when they're picked from the machine. With no duplicates being inked, customers partaking in the gimmick can know they're getting a truly one-of-a-kind tattoo. The shop said they've done about 60 tattoos out of the original 156 Pokémons on the chart.

Some people love the idea of getting a tattoo, but are just too indecisive to know what they want. Omen Ink's Pokémon gimmick has proved popular with those types, and with those types that just enjoy a quirky tattoo origin story.

To see some of Omen Ink's colorful Pokémon tattoos, hop on over to their TikTok page.

