Looking for something to do with the whole family? The State Fair Food Festival taking place at the NY State Fairgrounds is getting bigger and better with some additions for a memorable experience.

For weeks, Food vendors have teamed up to give Central New Yorkers the whole fair experience. They started the event during the pandemic in 2020 when the State Fair got canceled. For a while, it was just food vendors who are typically most popular during the fair. This weekend, they're adding some fun fair rides and a drive-in movie to bring in more people.

Syracuse.com reports that the rides and games will come courtesy of Main Events Amusements, owned by the culinary entity of the event, Carnival Eats Syracuse.

Tentatively, rides that will be offered this weekend include Avengers Ride, The Scrambler, Spinning Apples, Youth Roller Coaster, Merry-Go-Round, Children’s Motorcycles, Swings, Giant Slide and the Children’s Train Ride. Main Events will offer a pay-one-price, ride-all-day wrist band that can be shown without contact when entering a rides.

In terms of COVID, seating on the rides and the areas for lining up to get on them will follow social distancing protocols. All rides and games will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily, with spot cleaning throughout the day.

Get our free mobile app

“From the beginning last summer, the ability to serve carnival favorites safely was a priority and this is no different,” Kevin Jankiewicz, owner/operator of Main Event Amusements said in a news release. “We were looking forward to including rides and games, but we held back until we had guidance and approval and knew we could do it safely. Now with State guidance and a plan in place, it’s time to get the steel on the road and bring the rides out for people to enjoy.”

There's also the chance for you to enjoy a drive-in movie this weekend as well. "The Sandlot" will be the featured flick and starts at 8:30PM Saturday, and requires its own tickets. Proceeds benefit Road2RecoveryCNY, which helps those affected by opioid addiction enter long-term recovery programs.

Villa Pizze Fritte, Big Kahuna, Ashley Lynn Winery and Carnival Eats Syracuse will be serving up yummy eats, like:

Pizze Fritte

Wine Slushies

Gyros

Italian Sausage

Philly Cheese Steak

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Twinkies

Funnel Cakes

Corn Dogs

Fried Cheese on a Stick

Cotton Candy

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

Deep Fried Pickles

Candy and Carmel Apples

This week’s food fest/carnival is 11AM to 8PM Friday to Sunday (May 14, 15 and 16). Entry is at Gate 6, off State Fair Boulevard at the far west of the Fairgrounds.

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now