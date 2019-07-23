Take A Look At Utica And Rome From 1951

Have you ever wondered what Utica and Rome looked like in TV/Movies back in the 1950's? Well that dream is now a reality.

New York State Archives on YouTube uploaded a video called: "The Thruway and Utica-Rome Tomorrow!, 1951." Inside this video, you see the building the Thruway from New York City to Albany and Schenectady to Utica, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. You see shots of Rome, Utica, and the Erie Canal here in Central New York.

Part of the "Your Thruway New York!" series. Presents the advantages of building the Thruway from New York City to Albany and Schenectady to Utica, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. Shots of the Erie Canal, WKTV, downtown Utica, road construction, Route 49, town of Remsen, Canastota, logging, dairy farms, and the Mohawk Valley."

Pretty cool stuff right?