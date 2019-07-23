MVHS and Community Foundation to Conduct Online Repurposing Study

Mohawk Valley Health System and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties are conducting an online Hospital Repurposing Study to determine the best use of the current MVHS campuses.

The repurposing study will look at the potential reuse of the three main campuses -- St. Luke's, St. Elizabeth and Faxton.

MVHS has indicated the Faxton Campus - which provides cancer treatment, outpatient rehabilitation and a variety of other services - will likely remain open.

"Since we announced the new hospital project, one of the main questions from the community has been 'what will happen to the old facilities,'" said Robert Scholefield, executive vice president/COO for MVHS. "The online survey will allow all community members to give input."

Faxton will be included in the study to ensure that keeping it open best meets the needs of MVHS and the community.

Participants are only allowed to take the survey one time.

To access the survey, visit mvhealthsystem.org/mvhsrepurposing.