Brandon Clark Indicted In Murder Of Bianca Devins

21-year old Brandon Clark of Cicero has been indicted by an Oneida County grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder.

Clark is accused of killing his girlfriend, 17-year old Bianca Devins of Utica, on July 14th and posting photos of her body online.

District Attorney Scott McNamara says his office will be prosecuting the case to the fullest extent of the law and will not be offering any plea deal.

Clark will be in court on Monday to be arraigned.

He's being held in the Oneida County Jail without bail.