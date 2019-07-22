Syracuse Native Comedian Will Compete On NBC

Maggie Maxwell, a Syracuse native, will be on NBC's "Bring The Funny" competing for a $250,000 prize package that includes a slot at the Just For Laughs 2020 Festival in Montreal.

Syracuse.com reports that Maxwell, a current performer in the sketch comedy group Kids These Days, will appear in an episode of NBC’s new comedy competition series “Bring the Funny” on Tuesday, July 23rd at 10PM.

“It’s sketch comedy in the vein of ‘Saturday Night Live,’” she explains. “What I like about it is that you can have an idea that you can really think about and put a lot of fun into developing. That idea can be extremely thought out or extremely silly and stupid, but you can still execute it in a way that’s intelligent, that says something about society … or maybe political issues. [Or it can be] just a silly idea that we think is funny.” Maxwell, who attended the University of Rochester, lives in New York City and says working at a place like “SNL” or any late-night comedy show would be “a dream.”"

Maxwell grew up in Syracuse and graduated from Corcoran High School in 2005.