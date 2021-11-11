Take A Look, A Private Island For Rent In The 1,000 Islands

How would to like to rent you own private island overlooking the St. Lawrence Seaway?

Watch Island is one of the 1,000 Islands and features a restored 100-year-old Victorian home.

It has ten bedrooms and four full bathrooms

The living room is furnished in antiques with piano, fireplace and views of the river.

The dining room seats 6 to 16 people, with 12 windows overlooking the seaway.

There’s also a boathouse and plenty of dock space.

Watch Island is a great location to hold any special event.

Take a look at this magnificent property in this photo gallery.

Private Island For Rent In The 1,000 Islands

You can inquire for prices at PrivateIslandsInc.com

Look Inside This $10M NY Private Island Home Accessible Only By Boat or Helicopter