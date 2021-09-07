All Aboard! Polar Express Returns to the Adirondack Railroad for a Magical Christmas

Live the magic of the Polar Express train ride on the Adirondack Railroad this Christmas.

Take the family on an enchanting holiday experience the kids will never forget. You'll depart from Utica’s Union Station and travel north while being served hot chocolate and cookies. When you arrive at the North Pole, Santa will board the train to visit with each family, handing every child their first gift of Christmas in the form of a Silver Bell, just like in the Polar Express book or movie.

Children and parents are encouraged to come in their pajamas. Don’t forget your camera. You’ll want to capture these special holiday memories. You'll also want to get your tickets early. The event sells out every year.

You can upgrade to first class and travel to the North Pole in the Cocoa Class car, with hot chocolate chefs. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate in souvenir mugs.

Ticket Prices

Coach Class

Adults $47

Children $39

Cocoa Class (First Class)

Adults $68

Children $58

The Polar Express runs on select dates in November and December. Get more details and buy tickets at Adirondackrr.com.

Adirondack Railroad Trips

Take in the beauty of Mother Nature on the Adirondack Railroad fall foliage trip. Travel from Utica to Thendara, enjoying the colors in the Adirondack Mountains - one of the best places to see the foliage anywhere in the country.

You can also enjoy the colorful leaves at your own leisurely pace on the Adirondack Railbikes. Pedal along the scenic rails between the Thendara and Carter stations for three and a half miles before turning around to make the trip back. The experience is only available until the first of November.

