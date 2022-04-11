All Aboard The Easter Bunny Express In Utica, Returning For 2022

With Easter nearly upon us, maybe you'd like to start a new family tradition.

It Has Been A Few Years

The Easter Bunny Express is one of the many things that we lost for a few years during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was one planned for 2020 until the world shut down. 2021 never happened as a lot was still unknown. For 2022, it is on!

Make Some Memories

The Adirondack Railroad based in Utica certainly knows what they are doing with events like this. Evident purely by the Polar Express with none other than Santa Claus around Christmas. The route is the same, just instead of Santa, with The Easter Bunny instead.

Once you hop aboard the Easter Bunny Express you'll have about a 45-minute train ride from Utica to Holland Patent. Once you arrive, you'll be able to get off of the train to meet the Easter Bunny and take part in an Easter egg hunt as well.

When Is It?

The Easter Bunny Express is running for two days only. This upcoming Friday, April 15th, and Saturday, April 16th. Here are the times you can hop aboard.

Friday April 15th: 10am, 12pm, 2pm

Saturday April 16th: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm

If you're interested in purchasing tickets, children 2-12 years of age are $15. For those ages 13 and above, $20 is the ticket price. For tickets and information on more fun events that the Adirondack Railroad offers, click here.

