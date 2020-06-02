Rail bikes are returning to the Adirondack Railroad.

Plans are to open the Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures out of the Thendara station in Old Forge on July 2nd, when New York enters Phase 4. You can roll through the beautiful Adirondack mountains, along the scenic rails on the 6 mile journey.

Each tour takes about 1 1/2 to 2 hours from start to finish and costs $48.50 per person.

You can book your railbike adventure online at Adirondackscenicrailbikes.com, or by calling Adirondack Scenic Railroad Customer Service at 315-724-0700, or 1-800-819-2291

Adirondack Railroad is also looking to hire a rail bike attendant. If you interested in applying, mail your resume to Sheenadalba@adirondackrr.com.