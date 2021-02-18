Rail Bikes Will Soon Begin Rolling on Adirondack Railroad

Rail bikes will soon start rolling again on the Adirondack Railroad.

The Adirondack Rail Bike Adventures out of the Thendara station in Old Forge will begin May 8th for the season. You can start planning your 6 mile journey through the beautiful Adirondack mountains now. Rail bike tickets will go on sale beginning March 1st at midnight.

Enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature in the Adirondack mountains at your own pace as you pedal along the scenic rails, that are closed to other traffic. Take in the spectacular views along your route.

Rail bike Adventures ran until October and sold out last season. Don't miss out this season. Reserve your railbike ride early at Adirondackscenicrailbikes.com. Don’t forget to pack your camera, especially if you're planning a trip in the fall to capture the beautiful foliage the Adirondack Mountains have to offer.

The Adirondack Railroad hasn't been able to run trains during the coronavirus pandemic and needs your help to keep the railroad functioning during these difficult times. There are several ways you can help - donating to the general fund, joining as a member, or volunteering. "Your tax-deductible donations will help us maintain our fleet of both trains and rail bikes, further equipment restoration projects, prepare for next season’s trips from both Utica and Thendara (Old Forge), and much more."

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society's vision includes expanding rail and coordinated trail-based offerings, allowing for people of all ages and physical capacities to enjoy remote areas of the Adirondack Park.