Restored 1955 Dome Cars Return to the Adirondack Railroad

Dome cars from the 50s are returning to the Adirondack Scenic Railroad.

The first and only dome cars between Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland were originally built in 1955 for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Photo Credit - Adirondack Railroad via Facebook

The cars have been fully restored and feature 8 dining tables, with seating for 4 at each table, in the dome area. "We're excited to offer this new and exciting way for people to enjoy the pristine views that the Adirondack park has to offer," the company posted on Facebook.

The Dome Car will be available on select trips from Union Station starting in 2021.

Photo Credit - Adirondack Railroad via Facebook

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, that operates the Adirondack Railroad strives to preserve and restore rail service between the High Peaks region and Central New York through rail connections in Utica. "Our vision includes expanding rail and coordinated-trail based offerings, allowing for people of all ages and physical capacities to traverse remote areas of the Adirondack Park."

The 2020 holiday season on the Adirondack railroad had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Polar Express and the Adirondack Christmas train.

Learn more on the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, the railroad and dome car trips for 2021 at Adirondackrr.com.

Photo Credit - Adirondack Railroad via Facebook