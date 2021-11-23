State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened at Cliff’s Local Market on Utica Street in Clinton.

Troopers say the suspect, a white male in his early 20’s, walked into the store at about 7:30 last night and demanded money.

Police say the man attempted to obtain cash from the cashier.

No weapon was displayed and no threats of harm were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Utica Food Pantry’s Annual Turkey Giveaway The Utica Food Pantry’s Annual Turkey Giveaway took place at Utica's Central Fire Station on Bleecker Street

What Food Has No Business Being Involved With Central New York Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. It's the Super Bowl with a big bowl of food. What food has no business being involved with a Central New York Thanksgiving?

That is the question we asked you, and asked all over social media. Here are the top foods that people don't want involved with their Thanksgiving celebrations here in Central New York. Feel free to TEXT us on our app to add to the list: