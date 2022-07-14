State Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Thursday morning at the Cliff’s Local Market on Route 69 in Annsville.

Troopers say two black men, possibly in their mid-20s, entered the store just before 2:00 this morning.

They say one was armed with a long gun and the other was unarmed.

Both suspects allegedly went behind the counter and stole cash and numerous packs of cigarettes.

They were last seen fleeing on foot on Route 69.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.

