Syracuse’s Tim ‘The Tat Man’ in Super Bowl Commercial

One Super Bowl commercial had some local flair. Did you catch Syracuse's Tim 'The Tat Man' on the tractor in the NFL Next 100 ad?

Tim "The Tat Man" Betar is the 'fat guy' on the tractor, telling a young football player to 'take it to the house kid,' a moment beyond his wildest dreams.

The Tat Man is one of the most popular live streamers in the world, broadcasting video games to his more than 4 million followers on Twitch.

In 2018, Betar teamed up with fellow streamers to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The event raised nearly $3 million. Betar set the Twitch charitable donation record by raising more than $106,000.

Betar is married to Alexis, his high school sweetheart. They have a son, Brewer, born April 11, 2019.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Follow Tim 'The Tat Man' on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Instagram.

The ad also featured 32 youth football players, who range in age from 9 to 13, representing the league's 32 team. Jesse Jablonsky, from Pittsford, represented the Buffalo Bills.

13-year-old Maxwell Young is the star of the commercial that's taking it to the house.