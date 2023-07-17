All the Buffalo Bills Player Ratings in the New Madden 24 Game
The new Madden NFL 24 game is almost here, and fans of the series will have plenty to look forward to.
In one highlight, the game's developer, EA Sports, has brought back the popular "Superstar" mode from the mid-2000s. And a new character building technology called SAPIEN promises seamless and fluid player movements, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.
THE "MADDEN CURSE"
You may have heard of the "Madden Curse." This is the belief that whatever player is selected to appear on the cover of the latest Madden title will endure some sort of misfortune on the gridiron. This year, Josh Allen will become the first-ever Bills player to grace the cover. So is he worried?
No. That's done and over with. Pat (Mahomes) and Tom (Brady) broke that a few years ago.
SO WHAT ABOUT THE BILLS?
The Madden 24 Bills roster boasts six players rated 90 or above: Stefon Diggs (97), Von Miller (94), Josh Allen (93), Tre'Davious White (92), Micah Hyde (91) and Jordan Poyer (90).
Take a look below at the complete roster & ratings:
COMPLETE BUFFALO BILLS ROSTER ON MADDEN 24:
|PLAYER NAME
|POSITION
|OVR
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|97
|Von Miller
|RE
|94
|Josh Allen
|QB
|93
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|92
|Micah Hyde
|FS
|91
|Jordan Poyer
|SS
|90
|Matt Milano
|ROLB
|88
|Greg Rousseau
|LE
|84
|Dion Dawkins
|LT
|84
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|83
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|83
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|83
|Damien Harris
|HB
|81
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|81
|Tyler Bass
|K
|79
|Taylor Rapp
|SS
|79
|Mitch Morse
|C
|78
|Sam Martin
|P
|77
|Rodger Saffold III
|LG
|77
|DaQuan Jones
|DT
|76
|Reggie Gilliam
|FB
|76
|Latavius Murray
|HB
|76
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|75
|James Cook
|HB
|75
|Nyheim Hines
|HB
|75
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|75
|Poona Ford
|RE
|75
|Boogie Basham Jr
|LE
|75
|Jordan Phillips
|DT
|74
|Ryan Bates
|RG
|74
|Connor McGovern
|LG
|74
|Shaq Lawson
|RE
|73
|A.J. Epenesa
|RE
|73
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|73
|David Quessenberry
|RT
|72
|Trent Sherfield
|WR
|72
|Dean Marlowe
|FS
|71
|Tim Settle Jr
|DT
|71
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|70
|Spencer Brown
|RT
|70
|Jake Kumerow
|WR
|70
|Taiwan Jones
|HB
|69
|A.J. Klein
|ROLB
|69
|Christian Benford
|CB
|69
|Terrel Bernard
|LOLB
|67
|Ike Boettger
|LG
|67
|Siran Neal
|CB
|67
|Cam Lewis
|FS
|66
|Greg Van Roten
|RG
|66
|Damar Hamlin
|FS
|66
|Tyler Matakevich
|LOLB
|65
|Tyrel Dodson
|MLB
|64
|Tommy Sweeney
|TE
|64
|Baylon Spector
|MLB
|64
|Bobby Hart
|RT
|63
|Tommy Doyle
|LT
|62
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|61
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|61
|Jared Mayden
|SS
|60
|Reid Ferguson
|TE
|37
Madden NFL 24 drops on August 18th, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC.