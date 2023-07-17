All the Buffalo Bills Player Ratings in the New Madden 24 Game

The new Madden NFL 24 game is almost here, and fans of the series will have plenty to look forward to.

In one highlight, the game's developer, EA Sports, has brought back the popular "Superstar" mode from the mid-2000s. And a new character building technology called SAPIEN promises seamless and fluid player movements, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

THE "MADDEN CURSE"

You may have heard of the "Madden Curse." This is the belief that whatever player is selected to appear on the cover of the latest Madden title will endure some sort of misfortune on the gridiron. This year, Josh Allen will become the first-ever Bills player to grace the cover. So is he worried?

No. That's done and over with. Pat (Mahomes) and Tom (Brady) broke that a few years ago.

 

SO WHAT ABOUT THE BILLS?

The Madden 24 Bills roster boasts six players rated 90 or above: Stefon Diggs (97), Von Miller (94), Josh Allen (93), Tre'Davious White (92), Micah Hyde (91) and Jordan Poyer (90).

Take a look below at the complete roster & ratings:

COMPLETE BUFFALO BILLS ROSTER ON MADDEN 24:

PLAYER NAMEPOSITIONOVR
Stefon DiggsWR97
Von MillerRE94
Josh AllenQB93
Tre'Davious WhiteCB92
Micah HydeFS91
Jordan PoyerSS90
Matt MilanoROLB88
Greg RousseauLE84
Dion DawkinsLT84
Dawson KnoxTE83
Gabe DavisWR83
Taron JohnsonCB83
Damien HarrisHB81
Ed OliverDT81
Tyler BassK79
Taylor RappSS79
Mitch MorseC78
Sam MartinP77
Rodger Saffold IIILG77
DaQuan JonesDT76
Reggie GilliamFB76
Latavius MurrayHB76
Kaiir ElamCB75
James CookHB75
Nyheim HinesHB75
Cole BeasleyWR75
Poona FordRE75
Boogie Basham JrLE75
Jordan PhillipsDT74
Ryan BatesRG74
Connor McGovernLG74
Shaq LawsonRE73
A.J. EpenesaRE73
Dane JacksonCB73
David QuessenberryRT72
Trent SherfieldWR72
Dean MarloweFS71
Tim Settle JrDT71
Khalil ShakirWR70
Spencer BrownRT70
Jake KumerowWR70
Taiwan JonesHB69
A.J. KleinROLB69
Christian BenfordCB69
Terrel BernardLOLB67
Ike BoettgerLG67
Siran NealCB67
Cam LewisFS66
Greg Van RotenRG66
Damar HamlinFS66
Tyler MatakevichLOLB65
Tyrel DodsonMLB64
Tommy SweeneyTE64
Baylon SpectorMLB64
Bobby HartRT63
Tommy DoyleLT62
Quintin MorrisTE61
Kyle AllenQB61
Jared MaydenSS60
Reid FergusonTE37

Madden NFL 24 drops on August 18th, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC.

