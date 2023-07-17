All the Buffalo Bills Player Ratings in the New Madden 24 Game

The new Madden NFL 24 game is almost here, and fans of the series will have plenty to look forward to.

In one highlight, the game's developer, EA Sports, has brought back the popular "Superstar" mode from the mid-2000s. And a new character building technology called SAPIEN promises seamless and fluid player movements, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

THE "MADDEN CURSE"

You may have heard of the "Madden Curse." This is the belief that whatever player is selected to appear on the cover of the latest Madden title will endure some sort of misfortune on the gridiron. This year, Josh Allen will become the first-ever Bills player to grace the cover. So is he worried?

No. That's done and over with. Pat (Mahomes) and Tom (Brady) broke that a few years ago.

SO WHAT ABOUT THE BILLS?

The Madden 24 Bills roster boasts six players rated 90 or above: Stefon Diggs (97), Von Miller (94), Josh Allen (93), Tre'Davious White (92), Micah Hyde (91) and Jordan Poyer (90).

Take a look below at the complete roster & ratings:

COMPLETE BUFFALO BILLS ROSTER ON MADDEN 24:

PLAYER NAME POSITION OVR Stefon Diggs WR 97 Von Miller RE 94 Josh Allen QB 93 Tre'Davious White CB 92 Micah Hyde FS 91 Jordan Poyer SS 90 Matt Milano ROLB 88 Greg Rousseau LE 84 Dion Dawkins LT 84 Dawson Knox TE 83 Gabe Davis WR 83 Taron Johnson CB 83 Damien Harris HB 81 Ed Oliver DT 81 Tyler Bass K 79 Taylor Rapp SS 79 Mitch Morse C 78 Sam Martin P 77 Rodger Saffold III LG 77 DaQuan Jones DT 76 Reggie Gilliam FB 76 Latavius Murray HB 76 Kaiir Elam CB 75 James Cook HB 75

Nyheim Hines HB 75 Cole Beasley WR 75 Poona Ford RE 75 Boogie Basham Jr LE 75 Jordan Phillips DT 74 Ryan Bates RG 74 Connor McGovern LG 74 Shaq Lawson RE 73 A.J. Epenesa RE 73 Dane Jackson CB 73 David Quessenberry RT 72 Trent Sherfield WR 72 Dean Marlowe FS 71 Tim Settle Jr DT 71 Khalil Shakir WR 70 Spencer Brown RT 70 Jake Kumerow WR 70 Taiwan Jones HB 69 A.J. Klein ROLB 69 Christian Benford CB 69 Terrel Bernard LOLB 67 Ike Boettger LG 67 Siran Neal CB 67 Cam Lewis FS 66

Greg Van Roten RG 66 Damar Hamlin FS 66 Tyler Matakevich LOLB 65 Tyrel Dodson MLB 64 Tommy Sweeney TE 64 Baylon Spector MLB 64 Bobby Hart RT 63 Tommy Doyle LT 62 Quintin Morris TE 61 Kyle Allen QB 61 Jared Mayden SS 60 Reid Ferguson TE 37

Madden NFL 24 drops on August 18th, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC.

