2 ‘Thrift’-tacular CNY Cities Rank in the Top 10 for Vintage Stores

Do you love secondhand bargains and the thrill of the hunt? Central New Yorkers are in the right place. Because two cities in the region cracked the top 10 for best New York cities for vintage shopping!

Whether you're looking for something secondhand because you love the style and look, or whether you hunt for bargains because paying retail is just so damn expensive these days, it seems thrifty shopping is more popular than ever. Thrift stores often carry a diverse range of items, and many people appreciate the thrill of finding unique and one-of-a-kind pieces that stand out from mainstream retail options. Plus, the low price tags allow people to stretch their budgets and find great deals on quality items.

Thanks to good ol' fashioned analytics, the website EmpireStakes.com were able to identify the best cities in the state for vintage shopping. And two CNY cities were named in the top 10:

UTICA - #10

Utica took the #10 spot on EmpireStakes.com's list. Among the best places in town to find vintage stuff are:

Utica Vintage Club • 421 Seneca Street • Utica

Queen's Closet & Attic Addicts • 22 Oriskany Blvd • Yorkville

New to You Thrift Store • 726 Washington Street • Utica

New Hartford Thrifty Shopper • New Hartford Shopping Center

Plato's Closet • 8411 Seneca Turnpike • New Hartford

SYRACUSE - #5

Syracuse is apparently even better for thrift shopping, coming in at #5. Places worth checking out are:

3fifteen • 720 University Ave • Syracuse

Cluttered Closet • 742 S Beech Street • Syracuse

EcoChic Boutique • 4314 E Genesee St • Dewitt

Boom Babies • 489 Westcott St • Syracuse

Westvale Thrifty Shopper • 2214 Genesee St • Syracuse

Below are the top 10 cities in New York for thrift shopping:

1.) New York City (1,393,869 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

2.) Bronx County (134,515 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

3.) Buffalo (100,216 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

4.) Rochester (74,701 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

5.) Syracuse (41,272 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

6.) Yonkers (32,353 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

7.) Albany (29,300 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

8.) Hempstead (27,631 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

9.) Schenectady (22,2021 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

10.) Utica (13,586 Google searches for thrift/vintage shops per month)

