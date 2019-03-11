Elton John to Release His Autobiography

Even though the upcoming Elton John movie Rocketman will present the legend's early life as an "epic musical fantasy," a more personal perspective will be presented in John's just-announced autobiography.

While a title or cover artwork hasn't been revealed yet, the book does have a publication date listed for October. Publisher Macmillan's pre-order page includes hardcover, e-book and audiobook editions, and Amazon 's listing notes it will be 320 pages.

"Here I am in my favorite bookshop, John Sandoe in Chelsea in London," John said in a video posted to Twitter . "And I just wanted to tell you that I have a book coming out, which is my first autobiography. I can't wait for you to read it, because it's the truth, and so many books that have been written about me haven't exactly been truthful. I can't wait for you to see what I have to say about my life."

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour , which began in September and is expected to run through 2021 after more than 300 concerts. But his longtime guitarist and musical director Davey Johnstone doesn't believe his boss will be kept offstage for long.

“I know that when we finish this three-year monster, we’ll be done with touring,” Johnstone said . “But at the same time there’s a sneaking feeling there might be a one-off here and there that we’ll play. We’ll do a festival or we’ll do this or that. Guys like us don’t retire. This is really not a short-term thing for us. It’s never been, like ‘[Get] in, make a lot of money, get out.’ It’s always been, ‘Okay, what’s gonna happen now? What do we do next?’”