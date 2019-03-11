Rush 's 40-plus year history as live musicians will be showcased in a new book. They'll release Rush: Wandering the Face of the Earth: The Official Touring History , written by Skip Daly and Eric Hansen, on Oct. 15. The foreword is by Les Claypool of Primus ; former Police drummer Stewart Copeland wrote the afterword.

" Wandering the Face of the Earth covers Rush’s storied touring career, from their humble beginnings as a Toronto-area bar band playing middle-school gymnasiums to their rise as one of the world’s most sought-after live acts, selling out massive arenas around the globe," according to the official description at Amazon , where it can be pre-ordered. "This book includes every setlist, every opening act, and every noteworthy moment meticulously researched and vetted by the band themselves. Along with spectacular, never-before-seen imagery, this is the must-have tour compendium for Rush fans."

Rush last performed on Aug. 1, 2015. That show at the Forum in Los Angeles closed out the band's R40 jaunt, which they said was likely to be their last " major tour ." Although the possibility of one-off shows or occasional multi-date residencies in big cities seemed to remain, bassist Geddy Lee said that drummer Neil Peart wanted to stop playing.

“He hasn't just retired from Rush," Lee later clarified . "He's retired from drumming. He's not drumming anymore, and he's living his life. Which is fine. Alex [Lifeson] and I are cool with it. We're all still total pals. In fact, Alex and I were there just a few weeks ago visiting him. … And, of course, Alex lives very near to me, so we're constantly going out to dinner, 'cause he loves to drink everything in my wine cellar. We're still pals and we all talk, but that period of our life is done.”

Wandering the Face of the Earth is the second book to come out of the Rush camp recently. Back in December, Lee published his Big Beautiful Book of Bass , a similarly lengthy tome dedicated to 250 rare and vintage instruments – including many from Lee's own collection.

Insight Publishing





Rush Albums Ranked