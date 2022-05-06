A lucky lottery player in Syracuse is holding a winning Take 5 ticket worth 10 thousand dollars. Is it you? Better check your ticket and find out.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, May 4 midday Take 5 drawing were...

2-16-21-28-37

Two winning Take 5 tickets were sold, worth $10,048.50. One was at the Kraft Liquor store on South Salina Street in Syracuse. The other winning ticket was sold in Hicksville, New York in Nassau County.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York State.

Cash For Life

Someone in New York isn't worrying about money anymore after winning $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Monday, April 25 Cash for Life drawing.

1-8-9-12-14 + 4

The winning ticket was sold at the RZW Convenient Corporation in Nassau County on Long Island.

What would you do with $1,000 a day for the rest of your life? Anything you want.

Cash for Life

This is the second Cash for Life winner in the last month in New York. A winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County. The winner matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball in the Sunday, March 27 drawing.

12-18-26-42-58 + 3

If you bought a Cash for Life ticket at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York, chances are pretty good you just won $1,000 a day for life.

Mega Millions NY Winner

Smokes for Less in Fishkill is the place to buy a ticket if you're going to play the lottery. Someone in New York won a million bucks in Mega Millions.

Two winning tickets were sold, one in Florida and one in New York. Both matched all five numbers but missed the multiplier. Instead of hitting the $409 million jackpot they each won a million in the Friday, April 22 drawing.

7-28-29-58-59+10

The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, New York in Dutchess County, the same place last month's Cash for Life ticket was sold.

May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article.