Did You Buy A Take 5 Ticket in Central New York? You Could Be Almost $18k Richer

Have you purchased a Take 5 ticket lately? To get more specific, was it from Wegmans on Onondaga Boulevard near Western Lights Plaza? You might be a couple thousand dollars richer. Like, almost $18k to be exact.

The New York State Lottery on Monday morning announced that a winning ticket for 'TAKE 5' worth $17,977.50 was sold in Syracuse for the June 12 midday drawing.

The winner has not come forward to claim the prize. Is it you? Check your tickets and cash in.

The winning numbers were 8, 16, 17, 31, 37.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.37 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York State.

For the first time, New Yorkers can play the lottery from the comfort of home. Jackpocket, the first and only licensed third-party lottery app in the U.S., gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to buy official state lottery tickets from their smartphones. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first officially-licensed New York courier service under the new regulatory framework.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

According to nbcnewyork.com, there is one place that is luckier than the others for people when they buy tickets here in New York State. If you'd like to increase your odds of getting a winning ticket, maybe you should go here.

