Take 5 Lottery Ticket Worth Over $20,000 Sold in Utica

If you're someone in the Utica area who wanted to start 2022 with the possibility of luck being on your side, you did it.

That's right - one lucky man or woman is starting the new year with some new cash flow. A winning Take 5 ticket worth $24,107.50 was sold on New Year's Eve, December 31. Wow.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The winning ticket had 9, 14, 16, 32 and 33, which was part of the evening drawing on New Year's Eve. It was sold at the Sunoco Gas Station, located at 1201 Mohawk Street in Utica.

If you are the winner, you have up to a year to claim your prize. What an amazing way to start 2022 - you lucky duck.

This is not the first big winner our area has had in 2020. Back in October of 2021, one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October 23 Take 5 Midday drawing. The ticket, worth $20,837.50, was purchased at Y Hill Express located at 2344 Route 49 in Blossvale, New York.

It seems that Blossvale in general is a pretty lucky. in February, a Blossvale couple won some money with a Mega Millions ticket. And by some, we mean 96 million dollars. They purchased the ticket in Camden, New York, and decided to split the money evenly.

Each received a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan said they planned to pool their money to buy an RV and live out their dreams.



Does this mean we should all take a chance and gamble more in 2022? Not necessarily. It does show, however, that if you take a chance, sometimes it pays off.

You can find all the winning number for any drawing at lnylottery.ny.gov/all-winning-numbers.

According to nbcnewyork.com, there is one place that is luckier than the others for people when they buy tickets here in New York State.

