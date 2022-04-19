Video of Screaming Little Boy Being Placed in CNY Patrol Car Quickly Goes Viral

Video of a little boy being put into the back of a Syracuse police car has quickly gone viral and the actions of the officers on the scene are now being reviewed.

The video shows a boy, who appears to be about 10-years-old, crying as he's being led into the cop car. When the man behind the camera asks what the officers were doing, he was told to "guess what I'm doing."

"I saw you snatch him off his bike over a bag of chips like he's a cold-blooded killer," the man filming told police. "If he stole some chips, I'll pay for them," he later offered.

The officers told the man to "keep walking. You don't even know what you're talking about."

Syracuse police responded to the video that has over 14 thousand views on Facebook and almost 125 thousand on Tik Tok in just a few hours with a statement on Facebook.

We are aware of a video being shared on social media involving several of our Officers and juveniles accused of stealing from a store on the City's northside. The incident, including the Officers' actions and body-worn cameras, are being reviewed.

Police said the video is misleading and doesn't tell the whole store. "There is some misinformation involving this case."

The boy who was suspected of larceny was not put in handcuffs. He wasn't arrested or even taken to the police station.

He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child’s father and no charges were filed.

A writer, director, and filmmaker from Florida named TizzyEnt shared the video, that he called 'disgustingly disrespectful,' on all his social media platforms, including TikTok where he has 4 million followers.

"Syracuse, New York this is your finest," he asked. "Even if this child stole something there are a million ways this could have been handled better. This child will never trust police again."

Be advised. The video is filled with profanity and is NSFW.