Police say that while they were on patrol they spotted a car with a gun pointed out of the window and in the direction of a pedestrian.

Syracuse Police say they saw the gun coming from the window at approximately 5:21pm on Monday, December 27, 2021. The officers identified the vehicle as a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was located near the 200 block of Barrett Street in Syracuse.

200 Block of Barrett Street in Syracuse, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (January 2022)

According to a written release police officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver allegedly refused, and then led police on a chase. The chase ended on the 800 block of South State Street.

200 Block of Barrett Street to the 800 Block of South State Street in Syracuse, New York Map Credit: Google Maps

Police found six people inside the vehicle, including the driver. They were removed and detained while the car was searched.

Police say that they found "5+ bricks of heroin and a loaded, Glock 9mm handgun."

Of the six occupants four are minors and will not be identified. All six are facing felony drug and weapon charges.

The two adults arrested were a 23-year-old man, Jose Plaza, and a 20-year-old woman, Jonah Seymour.

Glock 9mm Handgun Photo Credit: Syracuse Police December 2021

One 17-year-old male and one 16-year-old female were taken to the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center. Two other 17-year-old females were released on appearance tickets to a guardian.

No injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Syracuse Police Department. All arrested persons and suspects in this case are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

