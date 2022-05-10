Man In Syracuse Repeatedly Stabbed With Scissors

A Syracuse man is hospitalized after being stabbed repeatedly with a pair of scissors during a fight near a local elementary school on Monday night.

Syracuse Police responded to a reported stabbing near McKinley-Brighton Elementary School on West Conkling Avenue just before 11:00 Monday night.

Officers found a 24-year-old man outside of a home at 123 West Conkling Avenue with multiple stab wounds.

Police say the man had been stabbed repeatedly with scissors in the neck, head, back and hand.

The suspect was identified and found inside the home.

31-year-old Cairo Mitchell was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of weapon.

Police discovered the two men lived together at the West Conkling Ave address and got into a fight.

What caused the fight is not known.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to the Upstate University Hospital where police say he is expected to survive.

Mitchell is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Syracuse.com reports that Mitchell previously served three years in state prison for third-degree robbery, according to State inmate records.

He was released in 2019.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Syracuse Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

