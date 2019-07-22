You Can Rent Out A 6 Bedroom Barn In Ilion

Did you know you can rent out the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile on Airbnb? What are some cool and different places you can book in CNY?

The Cristman Barn is located in Ilion and available to rent on Airbnb. It's a 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom, family retreat located on 35 acres. There is also 3 spring fed ponds for fishing, swimming and skating.

- The dining room seats 20, and the atrium space with built in benches is a great place for conversation. There is a bar area with sink, which is perfect for happy hour.

- The kitchen has a Viking stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and 2 sinks. The space

- The 3rd floor is an open space with a bunk and two twins--it is not a true bedroom.

- There is a full bathroom and a balcony. Guest access

- All of the Barn is available for use, except for the locked closet and the storage shed."

How much does it cost to rent currently? $459 per night. That's not too bad considering the amount of space you're renting.