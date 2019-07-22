State Police Searching For Missing Oneonta Woman

New York State Police are looking for the public's help to locate a missing Oneonta woman.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Amanda Lee Chandler was last seen about a week ago in the City of Oneonta and has not had any contact with family or friends.

Chandler is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes. She currently has shoulder length brown hair with blonde ends.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans and black sneakers. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police Troop C at (607)432-3211.