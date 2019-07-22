Buffalo Bills will Play on Thanksgiving Thursday

The Buffalo Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day this year for the first time in 24-years, according to General Manager Brandon Beane. The revelation came over the weekend on the Bills' digital series Bills Embedded. Buffalo will play the Dallas Cowboys in the 4:30 p.m. game on November 28th, Thanksgiving Day.

During the episode, Beane was receiving the upcoming schedule over the phone from co-owner Kim Pegula, when the Thanksgiving game was revealed. Beane said he loved the fact that the Bills were playing Dallas on Thanksgiving. "The last time I spent Thanksgiving in Dallas we went to the Super Bowl," he said. That was in 2015 when Beane's Carolina Panthers moved to 11-0 with a 33-14 win over the Cowboys. The Panthers finished the regular season 15-1, and ultimately lost to Denver in Super Bowl 50.

Over the years, Buffalo has played 8 times on Thanksgiving Day, the last being a 35-21 loss to Detroit in 1994 when Jim Kelly was the QB and Marv Levy was head coach. That was the year after the Bills lost their fourth straight Super Bowl, finishing the season at 7 wins and 9 losses. The Bills would go to the playoffs the next two years, and then would fail to make the post-season for the next 16 seasons.

Buffalo begins pre-season play on August 8th against the Colts and open the regular season against the Jets on September 8th.

History of the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day

1961 Titans 21 Bills 14

1964 Bills 27 Chargers 24

1965 Bills 20 Chargers 20

1966. Bills 31 Raiders 10

1968 Raiders 13 Bills 10

1975 Bills 32 Cardinals 14

1976 Lions 27 Bills 14

1994 Lions 35 Bills 21