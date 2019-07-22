State Police have arrested a Binghamton man following a chase on the New York State Thruway.

According to officials, a Trooper on patrol observed a vehicle traveling west, which had been reported as a "BOLO," or 'Be On The Lookout For,' earlier in the day. That BOLO was issued for the operator being possibly suicidal.

Troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the operator refused and a chase ensued. State Police say, the vehicle was swerving in and out of the driving and passing lane, then intentionally struck another vehicle traveling eastbound.

When both vehicles came to rest, the operator of the first vehicle exited his car and ran over to a passenger in the other and began allegedly slashing him with a knife. The victim was identified as Errington Renaud Jr.

The operator of the initial vehicle and alleged knife wielder was identified as 33-year-old Tyron Hooks-Harris of Binghamton. After allegedly slashing the passenger of the other vehicle, Hooks-Harris obeyed commands from New York State Police and was taken into custody at gunpoint, without further incident.

Hooks-Harris is facing the following charges, according to New York State Police.

Attempted Murder 2nd degree, a class “A” felony

Assault 2nd degree, a class “D” felony

Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, a class “E” felony

Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

DWAI Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor

Hooks-Harris was arraigned and sent to the Madison County Jail without bail.