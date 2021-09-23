Extend Your Taste Buds In The Syracuse Area At A Hot Sauce Tasting Party

Do you have a passion for hot sauce? Well head to Camillus in the Syracuse area for a once in a lifetime Hot Sauce Tasting party.

The party is hosted by SYRACHA’CUSE Saturday October 16th at 6PM at 74 West Genesee Street in Camillus. The party kicks off with a hot sauce tasting journal to record the sauces you'll taste, than you'll taste some of the milder sauces first like jalapenos and serranos than working our way up the heat scale to cayennes, habaneros, ghost peppers and if you're brave enough our 1 million scoville ginger reaper hot sauce.

This sauce is made with the famous carolina reaper pepper, once completed you'll choose your favorite sauces to enjoy on chicken wings, veggies, cheeses and crackers."

The tasting party takes place by reservation, and includes up to ten SYRACHA'CUSE hot sauces.

We also play fun trivia games for prizes and guests may choose their favorite sauces to enjoy on chicken wings, cheeses and veggies, guests also receive a complimentary tasting journal, glass of sparkling seltzer or craft beer from a featured local brewery and one bottle of their favorite hot sauce to take home with them."

Tickets for this event are $40 and can be bought online.

Michael Sharlow says: "What a great time we had at our last hot sauce tasting party, if you have a passion for hot & spicy and looking for something unique to do with family & friends you'll want to sign up"

It's the hottest party in town, so don't miss out.

