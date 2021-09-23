Boilermaker And Food Bank Of CNY Team Up For Food Drive On Friday

With the 44th running of the Boilermaker Road Race just a few weeks away, the Boilermaker has teamed up with Saranac and the Central New York Food Bank to host a mobile food pantry distribution.

The distribution will take place on Friday in the the Saranac Thursday parking lot at the F.X. Matt Brewery lot starting at 4:00.

It will continue until supplies are gone.

The distribution will be conducted drive-thru style to avoid gatherings of people.

Recipients must be in a car to receive a meal kit. Meal kits will be one per household.

Officials say anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. There are no income requirements for families and individuals wishing to receive food.

“Along with our partners, we are thrilled to offer this opportunity right in the heart of our finish line and post-race party neighborhood,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “COVID derailed many of our burgeoning community outreach initiatives but as our in-person races return it is vital that we resume our important role as a community advocate, not just a road race.”

The 44th running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, October 10.

The 2020 Boilermaker was run virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about this and other food drives, contact Food Bank of Central New York at 315-437-1899, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM until 4:30 PM.

The Food Bank of Central New York is a not-for-profit organization working to eliminate hunger through nutritious food distribution, education and advocacy.

