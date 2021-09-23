Full FDA Approval For Pfizer Booster Vaccines Could Come Within A Week

The FDA announced this morning that they are "backing" the use of the Pfizer booster COVID-19 vaccines for senior citizens and anyone else at high risk of contracting the virus.

The boosters will be eligible to those who are 65 and older, younger people with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high-risk for COVID-19.

Acting Commissioner of the FDA, Janet Woodcock, said in a statement that the FDA authorization would allow for boosters in health care workers, teachers, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons.

As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed.

Wednesday was the beginning of meetings taking place within the FDA to break down the authorization to determine who would be eligible for boosters. According to CNY Central, so many questions came up during the meeting that the group considered putting off the authorization decision for another month in hopes of having more answers with evidence.

Although challenging, most of the committee agreed on who would be eligible to receive the booster shot from Pfizer. And we could see full FDA approval within the next upcoming week.

U.S. regulators will decide at a later date on boosters for people who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. If Pfizer boosters are authorized this week, U.S. regulators indicated the shots would not be recommended for people who got a different brand of vaccine initially.

The U.S. has already authorized third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems, like cancer patients and transplant recipients. Other Americans, healthy or not, have managed to get boosters just by asking.

What Is The Delta Plus COVID Variant? As cases of COVID-19 surge across the United States due to the highly contagious delta variant, there is now a new version of that mutation called the delta plus. What is Delta Plus? Is it coming to New York soon?

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.