CNY First Responders Remember Tyler Christman in Touching Tribute

First responders from across Central New York remember the Carthage football player who was taken too soon.

Members of the New York State Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Camillus Police, Geddes Police, Solvay Police, Manlius Police, DeWitt Police, Fairmount FD, Camillus FD, Onondaga Hill FD, Taunton FD, and WAVES Ambulance came together for a special tribute for Tyler Christman

14-year-old Christman, a Carthage JV football player collapsed on the sidelines Friday, September 17 in a game at West Genesee. He took a hit on the field and was unresponsive as he left the field. Christman had to have emergency surgery after being diagnosed with Second Impact Syndrome but passed away Tuesday, September 21.

"We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly the damage was just too much," Tyler's dad Jason shared in a heartbreaking update on Facebook. "We always knew you were meant to stand out. This is not the way we envisioned it, but this is what we have been dealt."

Christman will now live on through others. "You will be a hero to the people that receive your life-saving organ donations," Jason shared. "Together we will be strong and we will all make Tyler proud as he watches over us."

