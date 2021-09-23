Get A COVID Vaccination In Oneida County And Receive A $100 Gift Card
In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Oneida County, County Executive Anthony Picente is officially launching the Boost Oneida County vaccination incentive program.
The program will incentivize county residents to get vaccinated by rewarding them with $100 digital gift cards that can be redeemed at local participating businesses.
“We are still fighting this pandemic every day and the best tool we have at our disposal is the COVID-19 vaccine,” Picente said. “Protecting our residents from this virus is crucial to reclaiming our way of life. For those who have not yet been vaccinated, I urge you to take advantage of the Boost OC program. Not only for the health and safety of yourself and loved ones, but also to help in the recovery of our local businesses and non-profits who have been devastated for nearly two years.”
This program to "boost" immunizations, is one way we can finally return to normal. The cash incentive is effective for all residents who roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine AFTER July 15, 2021.
Oneida County has partnered with Prizeout, to deliver the electronic gift card directly into the pockets of vaccinated Oneida County residents to use at locally-owned businesses.
Businesses that want to sign up for the program are asked to go to boostoc.org and fill out the required information.
This is a boost to improve the local economy and vaccination rates in our neighborhoods.
Boost Oneida County is being funded by the American Rescue Act.
