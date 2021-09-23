About 20 members of the Herkimer varsity football team are bringing smiles to Central New Yorkers after a crazy week of football news.

These football players volunteered to play a flag football game against the Mohawk Valley Challengers.

The Challengers came out victorious and fun was had by all!"

Check out some amazing photos from the event, and more about the game:

Herkimer Varsity Football Team Share A Beautiful Moment Teaching Life Lessons

On Facebook, all the comments on this post are extremely positive:

Marie Preston: "You should all be proud of them boy’s. They were so good to our kids. They had a blast. We look forward to next year as well. The Herkimer varsity team made it a special day and we can’t thank them enough. Great job to them all."

Bradley Preston: "The Herkimer community can be very proud of Coach Mike and these absolutely fantastic young men. The kindness and genuine friendship that was shown on the field is an example of what they will accomplish in their lives."

This news about local football is well needed after this last week with the cancelation of Pop Warner football in Utica, Rome, and Oneida. Tri-Valley Pop Warner canceled the rest of the season in Utica, Rome, and Oneida after spectators came onto the field and allegedly physically assaulted officials and other fans. "As Tri-Valley representatives, we have a real concern that this behavior is escalating."

All Pop Warner games league-wide that were scheduled for Sunday, September 26 have also been postponed. The decision came after several meetings with the Mohawk Valley Chapter of Certified Football Officials. You can read more here.

