Popular Destiny USA Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Reports for the restaurants inspected by the Onondaga County Health Department during the week of May 7–May 13 have been made public, and one very popular eatery in Destiny USA was found in noncompliance.

WORLD OF BEER

World of Beer, near the Funny Bone comedy club on Destiny USA's 3rd level, was cited for 15 violations, although none were critical. The violations ranged from workers keeping personal beverages too close to the cookline, dishes stored in unclean containers, and dirty bathrooms.

World of Beer (Syracuse, NY) via Facebook

World of Beer is expected to correct those violations, although a specific timeframe is not known.

48 RESTAURANTS PASSED INSPECTION

The good news is that the department deemed 48 other restaurants in Onondaga County as being satisfactory, including two that corrected previous violations. You can see that full list below:

Angotti’s Family Restaurant 725 Burnet Avenue Syracuse 5/9/2023 Arrowhead Golf Course 7185 East Taft Road Cicero 5/9/2023 Ashley Lynn Winery 4142 State Route 104 Onondaga County 5/12/2023 Ashley Lynn Winery (2) 4142 State Route 104 Onondaga County 5/12/2023 Beaumont Golf & Country Club 9113 Brewerton Road Cicero 5/9/2023 Bellevue Heights United Methodist Ch 2112 South Geddes Street Syracuse 5/10/2023 Bistro 1926 800 Nottingham Road Dewitt 5/11/2023 Bullfinch Brewpub 306 Hiawatha Boulevard Syracuse 5/10/2023 Burger King Restaurant #261 7589 Oswego Road Clay 5/12/2023 Cafe Blue 720 Van Rensselaer Street Syracuse 5/9/2023 China Wok Sandy 628 South Main Street Clay 5/9/2023 Chive LLC 308A Towne Drive Manlius 5/10/2023 Christ Church 407 East Seneca Street Manlius 5/11/2023 Columbus Bakery 502 Pearl Street Syracuse 5/9/2023 Curbside Cafe 2529 Rose Hill Road Spafford 5/12/2023 Curbside Cafe Commissary 2080 Willowdale Road Spafford 5/12/2023 DN SYR @ Airport Kitchen-Commissary 1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard Dewitt 5/11/2023 DN SYR @ Dunkin Donuts 1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard Dewitt 5/11/2023 DN SYR @ Johnny Rockets 1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard Dewitt 5/11/2023 DN SYR @ Middle Ages Bar & Grill 1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard Dewitt 5/11/2023 DN SYR @ Palladino Farms 1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard Dewitt 5/11/2023 DN SYR @ SYRenity Bar 1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard Dewitt 5/11/2023 Halal Kabob Grill 4461 East Genesee Street Dewitt 5/10/2023 Howlett Hill Fire Department 3384 Howlett Hill Road Onondaga 5/8/2023 Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn Company 201 Old 7th North Street Salina 5/7/2023 Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike Onondaga County 5/11/2023 Navarino Volunteer Fire Department 3276 Amber Road Onondaga 5/8/2023 New Depot Grill 501 Burnet Avenue Syracuse 5/9/2023 Northminster Presbyterian Church 7444 Buckley Road Clay 5/9/2023 NYS Amateur Trapshooting Association 7400 Bull Street Cicero 5/12/2023 P.F. Chang’s China Bistro 306 Hiawatha Boulevard West Syracuse 5/9/2023 Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse 1314 North Salina Street Syracuse 5/8/2023 PEACE Sr Nutr @ Toomey Abbott Towers 1207 Almond Street Syracuse 5/11/2023 Poke Fish 129 Marshall Street, 2Nd Floor Syracuse 5/10/2023 Rise N Shine Annex 117-121 Harvard Place Syracuse 5/10/2023 Salt City Coffee 720 University Avenue Syracuse 5/12/2023 Saucy Sandwich (The) 426 Jewell Drive Onondaga County 5/8/2023 St. Andrews United Methodist Church Jordan Road Skaneateles 5/11/2023 Starbucks Coffee Company #7583 7567 Oswego Road Clay 5/12/2023 Subway 720 University Avenue Syracuse 5/12/2023 Subway 30419 4206 State Route 31 Clay 5/8/2023 Sunset Ridge Golf Club 2814 West Seneca Turnpike Marcellus 5/10/2023 Swallow’s 1914 South Avenue Syracuse 5/10/2023 Sweet Frog 532 Towne Drive Manlius 5/9/2023 Syracuse Chengtu 6430 Kirkville Road Dewitt 5/10/2023 Syracuse Housing Authority Snack Bar 1207 Almond Street Syracuse 5/11/2023 Texas De Brazil 9090 Destiny Usa Drive Syracuse 5/9/2023 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 7987 Brewerton Road Cicero 5/11/2023

