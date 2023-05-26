Popular Destiny USA Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Google Maps / Canva

Reports for the restaurants inspected by the Onondaga County Health Department during the week of May 7–May 13 have been made public, and one very popular eatery in Destiny USA was found in noncompliance.

WORLD OF BEER

World of Beer, near the Funny Bone comedy club on Destiny USA's 3rd level, was cited for 15 violations, although none were critical. The violations ranged from workers keeping personal beverages too close to the cookline, dishes stored in unclean containers, and dirty bathrooms.

World of Beer (Syracuse, NY) via Facebook
World of Beer is expected to correct those violations, although a specific timeframe is not known.

48 RESTAURANTS PASSED INSPECTION

The good news is that the department deemed 48 other restaurants in Onondaga County as being satisfactory, including two that corrected previous violations. You can see that full list below:

Angotti’s Family Restaurant725 Burnet AvenueSyracuse5/9/2023
Arrowhead Golf Course7185 East Taft RoadCicero5/9/2023
Ashley Lynn Winery4142 State Route 104Onondaga County5/12/2023
Ashley Lynn Winery (2)4142 State Route 104Onondaga County5/12/2023
Beaumont Golf & Country Club9113 Brewerton RoadCicero5/9/2023
Bellevue Heights United Methodist Ch2112 South Geddes StreetSyracuse5/10/2023
Bistro 1926800 Nottingham RoadDewitt5/11/2023
Bullfinch Brewpub306 Hiawatha BoulevardSyracuse5/10/2023
Burger King Restaurant #2617589 Oswego RoadClay5/12/2023
Cafe Blue720 Van Rensselaer StreetSyracuse5/9/2023
China Wok Sandy628 South Main StreetClay5/9/2023
Chive LLC308A Towne DriveManlius5/10/2023
Christ Church407 East Seneca StreetManlius5/11/2023
Columbus Bakery502 Pearl StreetSyracuse5/9/2023
Curbside Cafe2529 Rose Hill RoadSpafford5/12/2023
Curbside Cafe Commissary2080 Willowdale RoadSpafford5/12/2023
DN SYR @ Airport Kitchen-Commissary1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Dunkin Donuts1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Johnny Rockets1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Middle Ages Bar & Grill1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ Palladino Farms1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
DN SYR @ SYRenity Bar1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt5/11/2023
Halal Kabob Grill4461 East Genesee StreetDewitt5/10/2023
Howlett Hill Fire Department3384 Howlett Hill RoadOnondaga5/8/2023
Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn Company201 Old 7th North StreetSalina5/7/2023
Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit3655 Cherry Valley TurnpikeOnondaga County5/11/2023
Navarino Volunteer Fire Department3276 Amber RoadOnondaga5/8/2023
New Depot Grill501 Burnet AvenueSyracuse5/9/2023
Northminster Presbyterian Church7444 Buckley RoadClay5/9/2023
NYS Amateur Trapshooting Association7400 Bull StreetCicero5/12/2023
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro306 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse5/9/2023
Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse1314 North Salina StreetSyracuse5/8/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Toomey Abbott Towers1207 Almond StreetSyracuse5/11/2023
Poke Fish129 Marshall Street, 2Nd FloorSyracuse5/10/2023
Rise N Shine Annex117-121 Harvard PlaceSyracuse5/10/2023
Salt City Coffee720 University AvenueSyracuse5/12/2023
Saucy Sandwich (The)426 Jewell DriveOnondaga County5/8/2023
St. Andrews United Methodist ChurchJordan RoadSkaneateles5/11/2023
Starbucks Coffee Company #75837567 Oswego RoadClay5/12/2023
Subway720 University AvenueSyracuse5/12/2023
Subway 304194206 State Route 31Clay5/8/2023
Sunset Ridge Golf Club2814 West Seneca TurnpikeMarcellus5/10/2023
Swallow’s1914 South AvenueSyracuse5/10/2023
Sweet Frog532 Towne DriveManlius5/9/2023
Syracuse Chengtu6430 Kirkville RoadDewitt5/10/2023
Syracuse Housing Authority Snack Bar1207 Almond StreetSyracuse5/11/2023
Texas De Brazil9090 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse5/9/2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe7987 Brewerton RoadCicero5/11/2023

