Popular Destiny USA Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Reports for the restaurants inspected by the Onondaga County Health Department during the week of May 7–May 13 have been made public, and one very popular eatery in Destiny USA was found in noncompliance.
WORLD OF BEER
World of Beer, near the Funny Bone comedy club on Destiny USA's 3rd level, was cited for 15 violations, although none were critical. The violations ranged from workers keeping personal beverages too close to the cookline, dishes stored in unclean containers, and dirty bathrooms.
World of Beer is expected to correct those violations, although a specific timeframe is not known.
48 RESTAURANTS PASSED INSPECTION
The good news is that the department deemed 48 other restaurants in Onondaga County as being satisfactory, including two that corrected previous violations. You can see that full list below:
|Angotti’s Family Restaurant
|725 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Arrowhead Golf Course
|7185 East Taft Road
|Cicero
|5/9/2023
|Ashley Lynn Winery
|4142 State Route 104
|Onondaga County
|5/12/2023
|Ashley Lynn Winery (2)
|4142 State Route 104
|Onondaga County
|5/12/2023
|Beaumont Golf & Country Club
|9113 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/9/2023
|Bellevue Heights United Methodist Ch
|2112 South Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Bistro 1926
|800 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|Bullfinch Brewpub
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #261
|7589 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/12/2023
|Cafe Blue
|720 Van Rensselaer Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|China Wok Sandy
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|5/9/2023
|Chive LLC
|308A Towne Drive
|Manlius
|5/10/2023
|Christ Church
|407 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|5/11/2023
|Columbus Bakery
|502 Pearl Street
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Curbside Cafe
|2529 Rose Hill Road
|Spafford
|5/12/2023
|Curbside Cafe Commissary
|2080 Willowdale Road
|Spafford
|5/12/2023
|DN SYR @ Airport Kitchen-Commissary
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Dunkin Donuts
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Johnny Rockets
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Middle Ages Bar & Grill
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ Palladino Farms
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|DN SYR @ SYRenity Bar
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|5/11/2023
|Halal Kabob Grill
|4461 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|5/10/2023
|Howlett Hill Fire Department
|3384 Howlett Hill Road
|Onondaga
|5/8/2023
|Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn Company
|201 Old 7th North Street
|Salina
|5/7/2023
|Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit
|3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Onondaga County
|5/11/2023
|Navarino Volunteer Fire Department
|3276 Amber Road
|Onondaga
|5/8/2023
|New Depot Grill
|501 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Northminster Presbyterian Church
|7444 Buckley Road
|Clay
|5/9/2023
|NYS Amateur Trapshooting Association
|7400 Bull Street
|Cicero
|5/12/2023
|P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Pastime Athletic Club of Syracuse
|1314 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|5/8/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Toomey Abbott Towers
|1207 Almond Street
|Syracuse
|5/11/2023
|Poke Fish
|129 Marshall Street, 2Nd Floor
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Rise N Shine Annex
|117-121 Harvard Place
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Salt City Coffee
|720 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/12/2023
|Saucy Sandwich (The)
|426 Jewell Drive
|Onondaga County
|5/8/2023
|St. Andrews United Methodist Church
|Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|5/11/2023
|Starbucks Coffee Company #7583
|7567 Oswego Road
|Clay
|5/12/2023
|Subway
|720 University Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/12/2023
|Subway 30419
|4206 State Route 31
|Clay
|5/8/2023
|Sunset Ridge Golf Club
|2814 West Seneca Turnpike
|Marcellus
|5/10/2023
|Swallow’s
|1914 South Avenue
|Syracuse
|5/10/2023
|Sweet Frog
|532 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|5/9/2023
|Syracuse Chengtu
|6430 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|5/10/2023
|Syracuse Housing Authority Snack Bar
|1207 Almond Street
|Syracuse
|5/11/2023
|Texas De Brazil
|9090 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|5/9/2023
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|7987 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|5/11/2023