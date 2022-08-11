First Case of Monkeypox Reported in Onondaga County

Health officials say Central New York's first monkeypox patient is isolated and there is no immediate risk to the public. However, the Onondaga County Health Department (OCHD) is preparing for more cases, as authorities say spread of the disease is inevitable as monkeypox is detected in more locations throughout New York State.

The positive finding was reported, according to the OCHD, during the evening on August 9, 2022.

The OCHD has conducted contact tracing and says that “all known contacts have been notified.”

The incubation period for monkeypox is between 3 and 17 days. Infected people may not exhibit symptoms during the incubation period.

The most obvious symptom of monkeypox is a rash which may look like blisters or pimples.

Anyone can get monkeypox. At the time of this posting the population most affected is that which includes men who have intimate relations with other men.

It usually does not cause serious illness, although there have been cases where the disease was fatal. .

Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of other viral infections, including fever, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should contact their medical provider right away.

A monkeypox vaccine clinic was held on August 10, 2022. The Onondaga County Health Department says that future clinics will depend on the delivery of additional vaccines. The supply is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

"As of August 10, 2022," according to the New York State Department of Health, a total of 2,132 confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases" exist in New York State.

More information on monkeypox can be received by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or by visiting:

https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/

