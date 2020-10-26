Syracuse Airport Unveils New Portals For Seamless Exits

Travelers at Syracuse Hancock International will now have a new, and hopefully simpler, process when exiting the airport.

New York officials like Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Executive Director Jason Terreri, Board Chair Jo Anne Gagliano and Congressman John Katko were at the Syracuse International on Friday to help unveil the facility's new exit portals.

The airport announced in August that it would be replacing the original, high-tech portals, after many travelers found them inefficient and a little clumsy.

The new exit doors look similar to the old ones and do not require staff to man the area as security as travelers leave, but the City of Syracuse said people will now be able to walk more seamlessly through two sets of doors, exiting through the second as the first closes behind them.

So far, the new exit portals are only present at Terminal B for passengers arriving on Delta or United flights. The airport has now started construction to implement the new portals in Terminal A, so passengers arriving on American, Allegiant, Frontier and JetBlue flights can expect to take a short detour as they leave the airport.

The exit portal project was funded by over $1 million the airport received from the CARES Act back in April.