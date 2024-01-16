Top 10 Cities People are Flying to From Syracuse Airport

When people decide they need to get the heck out of Central New York, where do they have the tendency to go to the most?

That's what the website Stacker recently looked at as it relates to outbound flights from Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a travel hub that sees over 2 million passengers pass through its gates annually:

...when you're not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Syracuse Hancock International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Despite Syracuse's airport being on the smaller side, the facility is equipped with many modern amenities, including restaurants, rental car services, and other conveniences. One major criticism, however, is its lack of parking. The airport expanded its economy lot by 1,000 spaces in 2022, but parking can still be tricky.

I can say, having flown out of the airport a lot, it's never taken me more than 20 minutes to get through security. And there's a lot to be said for that.

Did I mention the airport even has one of those weird booths you can lock yourself in and scream into the void?

(Weird.)

So where are people going?

Stacker's data doesn't reveal passengers' final destination, as many passengers wind up boarding connecting flights, but they were still able to pinpoint the most common domestic flights originating from Syracuse.

So without further ado, here are the Top 10 Cities people are flying to:

