Syracuse Airport is Looking For Volunteers to Play Its New Piano

Calling all piano-inclined musicians in Central New York: Syracuse-Hancock International Airport just snagged a gorgeous new piano and is looking for volunteers to spread the gift of music.

Thanks to the airport's partnership with the Piano & Organ Center in North Syracuse, the new piano made its first appearance in the airport's grand hall earlier this month. Director of Public Safety Al Overend and Director of Business Development Linda Ryan quickly got to work breaking in the new instrument, as shown in this video shared on the Syracuse airport's Twitter.

As the airport prepares for holiday travel, it's also searching for local volunteers to play the piano and spread some holiday cheer as travelers enter the airport. Contact Robert Carbone at 315-454-3823 if interested.

The piano isn't the only recent addition at Syracuse-Hancock International. Just last month, the airport unveiled its new, more efficient exit portals at Terminal B for Delta and United passengers. While the new exit doors look fairly similar to the old "space tubes," they allow passengers to exit more seamlessly through two doors.

With construction on Terminal B complete, construction to implement the new exit portals in Terminal A began last month, and passengers arriving on American, Allegiant, Frontier and JetBlue flights can expect to take a short detour as they leave the airport.