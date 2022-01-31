These Cool New Privacy Pods Let You Scream at the Airport

Air travel can be stressful. Have you ever thought how great it would be great to scream at the top of your lungs in the airport?

Well, now you can! Escape Pods are a cool new feature at Syracuse's Hancock International Airport. Less like an "escape pod" and more like an "isolation chamber," they're privacy booths that stand 8 feet tall and measure 4 feet long by 4 feet wide.

Granted, they're not advertised as being for screaming. That's entirely up to you. The Escape Pod website says they're designed to give airport-goers a temporary sanctuary to jump on a Zoom call, meditate, or just have a good cry in between flights.

Escape Pods, part of the Jabbrrbox network, offers airport guests an individual technology-equipped workspace that is plush and quiet, with thoughtfully-designed touches for those who need an escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy airport terminal.

The pods come equipped with power outlets, USB ports, encrypted Wi-Fi and an adjustable fan for your comfort.

But of course, it's 2022, and even privacy has a price. The cost of peace and quiet ranges from $10 for a 15-minute block up to $60 for 2 hours.

You can book time in the Escape Pod the same way you might book a car. Select your airport, travel date and desired time directly through their website.

In case you're curious, you cannot vape inside an Escape Pod, but you can bring your pet. The company website says pods are cleaned several times throughout the day, which is a relief, because... well, never mind.

