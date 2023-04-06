Fly Direct to Exciting New Places Thanks to Syracuse’s Newest Airline

Looking to get out of town? You can now fly further west than ever before (without connections) out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, thanks to Breeze Airways. Breeze is a relatively new, low-cost airline that launched in May of 2021.

According to their website:

Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.

Once upon a time, if you were a Central New Yorker going to Las Vegas, you had to connect somewhere. It's just the nature of where we live. Both Syracuse and Albany are smaller airports compared to most, which means the options have always been limited in terms of where you could fly nonstop.

Breeze offers new direct service from Syracuse to the following cities:

Charleston, South Carolina

Las Vegas, Nevada

Norfolk, Virginia

Tampa, Florida

KNOW BEFORE YOU FLY

You won't find a lot of major airports on Breeze's travel map, because the airline intentionally focuses on travel to and from smaller cities, many of which have fewer options for direct flight. But now travelers can go from, say, Oklahoma City to Tampa without stopping in Houston.

Your base ticket price with Breeze will be low, but that means if you have to check a bag, you're going to pay an upcharge. Even carry-ons stored in the overhead bin will cost you. But despite the upcharges, most would agree it's worth it for the convenience of direct flight. Ask any frequent flyer and they'll agree -- layovers suck.

To book your next weekend getaway, visit their official website.

