Drink, Run and Have Fun at the New Beer Festival Coming to New York
This one is all about the ladies, but all genders are encouraged to participate. If drinking, "exercising," and having fun fall into areas of interest for you, you'll need to check out the newest event coming to New York.
The Drink Like A Girl 5K Run/1K Beer Walk and Lake Fest is a day full of food trucks and local food vendors, craft beer and wine by the glass, and live music by all female artists. It also is a day where you can run or walk a 5k race, and for those who maybe aren't as athletically inclined, a 1K beer tasting walk with four different stops along the route.
It's all taking place from 1:30 PM until 8:30 PM in Geneva, New York on July 30. You'll be able to find the event next to the FLX Welcome Center at Seneca Lake.
Here's a list of the participating breweries that we know of so far, but this list could change as the event date approaches:
1. Beer Tree
2. Big aLICe
3. Strange Bird
4. Other Half
5. DUBCO
6. Eli Fish
7. War Horse
8. Three Heads
9. Meiers Creek
10. The Farmhouse
11. WeBe
12. Brewery Ardennes
13. Tin Barn
14. Harlem
15. Rising Storm
16. Frequentem
17. Rareform
18. K2
19. Climbing Bines
20. Larentide
21. Resurgence
22. Pressure Drop
The good news here is that you do NOT need to run the race in order to be able to participate in the beer festival. However, if you do want to participate, you do get some pretty great perks. Ticket prices vary for this event based on what you're interested in. It is safe to say there is something for everyone.
You can get your tickets now for the Drink Like A Girl 5K Run/1K Beer Walk and Lake Fest by clicking here.