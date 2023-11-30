Sweet Mercy! Subway Introducing New Footlong Cookie to Their Menu
Here's some rather tasty news: Subway's footlong magic isn't just confined to sandwiches anymore. Central New Yorkers can soon get a monstrous sub-shaped cookie to share with friends, or devour all their own.
Subway first tried this at a special pop-up event in Miami back in 2022 and it was apparently a big enough hit to roll out across the United States.
Their new ruler-length chocolate chip footlong cookie will be available nationwide beginning in January. But if you can't wait and happen to be in one of four select cities on National Cookie Day (Monday, December 4), you're in for a literal treat -- these monstrous cookies will be free.
Unfortunately the only New York location to offer the free version is downstate, at 545 8th Avenue in New York City. Chicago, Miami and Dallas will also be participating in the free footlong cookie giveaway for National Cookie Day.
But don't worry, Central New York: when the new footlong cookie officially launches in January, you should have no problem snagging one at one of the many locations throughout our area:
Get ready to loosen those belts.
