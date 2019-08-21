SUV Crashes Through Dunkin’ Shop On Black River Boulevard

Luckily, no one was injured when an SUV crashed through the front wall of the Dunkin’ shop on Black River Boulevard in Rome.

The Rome Daily Sentinel reports that police and fire officials said an elderly female driver was at the wheel when her Subaru Outback crashed into the front wall of the Dunkin’ at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 21st.

The crash pushed the wall inward, while smashing the glass on one of the windows and damaging the brick wall along the bottom. Fire officials said no one was injured in the crash. The city Codes Department was called to the scene to assess the damage."

The Dunkin’ was closed following the crash. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. Police officials said the accident remains under investigation.