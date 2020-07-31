Dunkin’ Launching Brand New Breakfast Cereals

If you enjoy coffee and donuts for breakfast, this is just for you.

Dunkin' (the coffee chain formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts) has teamed up with Post Brands to create two new cereals inspired by popular Dunkin' beverages — and the crunchy cereals come infused with caffeine. So, moms: you might want hide these products in a spot where the kids can't get to 'em.

The Caramel Macchiato flavor features crunchy cereal and caramel-swirled marshmallows, while the Mocha Latte version features a mix of chocolate- and latte-swirled marshmallows..

A bowl of one of these cereals will not pack the same caffeine kick as a cup of coffee The folks at Post Brands say both cereals carry under 10 milligrams of caffeine per serving. That’s equivalent to enjoying roughly 1/10th of a cup of coffee. Of course, there WILL BE some sugar in there as well to get you goin’.

Here's Josh Jans, a brand manager at Post Brands

Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-tos, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day...and we’re excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans’ coffee cravings.

There’s a nationwide rollout in August, and the products will be available at several grocery stores in the Central New York area, including Walmart and Wegmans, Each box will be priced at around $4.29.