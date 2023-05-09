Grateful Dead Tribute Concert to Highlight New CNY Music Fest

Do you remember the Grateful Dead's legendary 1973 concert at Watkins Glen?

Summer Jam at Watkins Glen was a historic July 28, 1973 outdoor music festival that featured the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers Band and The Band. The concert drew roughly 600,000 fans -- about 200,000 more than Woodstock -- and earned a Guinness World Records entry for "largest audience at a pop festival."

SUMMER JAM 50

A new two-day concert in Central New York hopes to recreate some of the magic on that fateful summer night at the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Raceway: Summer Jam 50, celebrating the show's 50th anniversary.

The two-day affair will take place on July 28-29 at the brand new Wonderland Forest venue, a 500-acre concert site in LaFayette, New York. Located just 15 miles south of Syracuse, the site features beautiful scenic views and options for camping.

"We are honored to be hosting our first event at Wonderland Forest by recreating this iconic music festival. Wonderland Forest promises to be an amazing new venue experience for music lovers, campers and outdoor enthusiasts alike." -Wonderland Forest promoter Dan Mastronardi

None of the artists from the original Summer Fest are scheduled to appear, but the weekend will pay tribute to the music with Dark Star Orchestra (Celebrating the Grateful Dead Concert Experience), Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country (A Celebration of The Allman Brothers), and The Weight Band (Celebrating the Music of The Band).

If you're a Grateful Dead fan, July 29th will be a highlight, as Dark Star Orchestra plans on recreating the band's original 1973 Watkins Glen performance.

Tickets for Summer Jam 50 at the brand new Wonderland Forest venue go on sale Thursday, May 11th at 10a.m via wonderlandforest.com. Guests will also be able to purchase camping options at that time.

