A one-of-a-kind ice sculpting holiday drive-thru is returning to the New York State fairgrounds in Syracuse this winter.

The Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display is a magical drive-thru experience featuring lit ice sculpture displays and holiday tunes to sing along. This year's display will be incorporating over 150,000 pounds of crystal clear ice blocks for over 80 individual hand-carved ice sculptures.

World-renowned sculptors will be back at the fairgrounds to create the drive-thru for one weekend only.

The Ice Farm in East Syracuse is home to world-renown ice sculptor, Stan Kolonko who will be operating the show. He has arranged for 15 artists to participate in the event, where they will create 16 large sculptures and about 75 other carvings. The works of art will be displayed through the streets of Empire RV Park at the fairgrounds from December 29 through January 2

Tickets sold out last year for the special ice sculpture event and are expected to sell out again this year. A limited number of tickets will be available for each night. Reserve your day and time for $25 per car at Maingatetickets.com.

When you arrive, enter at Gate 6. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicle at all times inside the Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display.

Take a look at the beautiful ice sculptures created by Kolonko of The Ice Farm that hosts the event at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

