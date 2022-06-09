Less Than 10 Tickets Remain For Alice In Wonderland Syracuse New York

For one day only, the streets of Syracuse New York will be transforming into a giant, escape-room-style experience. There are less than 10 tickets left for this Alice In Wonderland experience.

If you love escape rooms, you won't want to miss this Alice In Wonderland themed event happening Saturday August 20th.

Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland event.

For one day only, the streets of Syracuse will be transforming into a giant, escape-room-style experience. But where? If you participate, your secret starting location will be revealed 2 weeks prior to your event. What we do know is that the event will take place in a convenient central location.

Solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland."

If you want to participate, you only need to book 1 ticket per team. Each ticket admits up to 6 adults, and kids play free. Prizes are awarded for each of the following categories: Fastest team, Best Fancy Dress (Alice in Wonderland Inspired), Best Team Picture, Best Team Name, Best Mini Player (Under 16's Prize), and Pawesome Pooch (Best Dog Photo).

Solve clues from the Cheshire Cat and complete the Mad Hatter's challenges as you race against the clock to rescue Alice!

Dress to impress. Get your team dressed-up and celebrate the madness of Wonderland. You can read more about the event online here.

