Stuyvesant Man Charged with Serving Alcohol, Then Taking Advantage of Minor

A 51-year-old Stuyvesant man is under arrest, facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Scott W. Folmsbee was arrested on December 23, 2021 following a several months-long investigation that began in August of 2021. New York State Police started the investigation after a possible sexual assault was reported after a minor victim was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital. At that time police say that their “(investigation) determined Folmsbee provided an alcoholic beverage to the victim, who is under the age of 21, and then performed a criminal sexual act while the victim was incapacitated.”

Folmsbee was arraigned before Judge Malcolm G. Smalley at the Town of Stockport Court in Hudson. He was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Folmsbee is being charged with the following:

Criminal Sexual Act in the 2 nd Degree (Class D felony)

Degree (Class D felony) Unlawful Dealing with a Child in the 1st Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

NOTE: Suspected cases of child abuse should immediately be reported to police at 911 or to a local police department. Calls can also be made anonymously to the New York State Central Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment, also known as the “Child Abuse Hotline,” at: (800) 342.3720. The hotline is operated 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls to the hotline are anonymous.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Take A Look Inside This Million Dollar Home In Canastota A home located at 2998 State Route 31 in Canastota is for sale. It's listed at $1,000,000. It's energy efficient, and has easy access to Oneida Lake.



Remember When These Sad Buildings Were Hudson Valley Hot Spots? These Hudson Valley Spots Used to Be Hopping

11 Incredibly Stupid Laws In New York State If you do any of the following actions, you might end up with a fine. But odds are you will be safe. Maybe heir on the side of caution though. Except with the flirting one, that one has to be totally wrong.

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.